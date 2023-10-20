MLB ALCS Game 5: Who has the Upper Hand, Astros or Rangers?

As the MLB postseason heats up, all eyes are set on Game 5 between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers. Currently, the series is tied, making this showdown all the more electrifying.

The Rangers are the slight favorites with -118 betting odds, and the total runs predicted stands at nine. But perhaps the pitchers might have something different to say about that total.

The Astros have trusted their ace, Justin Verlander, to step up to the plate. Conversely, the Rangers have put their faith in left-hander Jordan Montgomery. These pitchers have been exemplary in the postseason and can turn the game’s tide.

In the context of the series, who can afford to take a loss and bounce back? While debating this in a 2-2 series might seem counterintuitive, the implications are vast. The Astros have the resilience and depth to absorb a setback. Yet, it’s playoff baseball â€“ anything can happen.

The actual anticipation, however, revolves around a pitching duel. Verlander is widely expected to deliver a stellar performance. His track record and composure suggest he might be a handful for the Rangers’ batting lineup. The question isn’t about Verlander’s potential dominance but rather, can Montgomery hold his ground against the Astros?

Montgomery is not known for long stints, rarely pushing into the seventh inning. If he can sustain a strong five innings to match Verlander, we could see a tense bullpen battle in the latter stages. But, should Verlander suppress the Rangers for the first six innings and Montgomery falters, the Rangers might find themselves in deep waters, potentially down by a couple of runs and banking heavily on their bullpen.

This matchup is not just a clash of two teams but a face-off between two pitchers and their managers’ strategies. Can Montgomery match Verlander through the crucial first six innings? That baseball fans will be the narrative to follow.

