NBA Win Totals Most Bet Teams: Raptors, Pacers, Nuggets, Bucks Stand Out by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As we inch closer to the start of the NBA season, the basketball futures betting market is heating up. Fans and bettors are locking in their predictions, and the lines are moving. Let’s take a look at where the money and tickets are falling in terms of win totals.

Most Bet Win Totals (tickets)

Pacers 38.5: Indiana has always been a conundrum. Are they a middle-of-the-road team, or are they destined for something greater this season? The betting market seems to be heavily interested in their win totals, pushing the Pacers right to the top of our list.

Raptors 36.5: The Raptors are coming off a few tumultuous seasons. After hitting their peak with an NBA Championship in 2019, they’ve faced some challenges. However, bettors are eyeing their win total, trying to gauge whether Toronto will bounce back.

Pistons 28.5: Detroit’s rebuild is underway, but how soon can they see results? The betting action suggests there’s significant interest in this narrative.

Most Bet Overs (tickets)

Pacers 38.5: Once again, the Pacers are dominating the conversation. A majority of the tickets are leaning towards Indiana surpassing this mark. Are we seeing a resurgence in the Midwest?

Pistons 28.5: The Motor City is showing some optimism! With a majority of bets on the over, it seems fans are expecting Detroit to outperform expectations this season.

Timberwolves 44.5: Minnesota is another intriguing story. With a core led by Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves might just be ready to make a splash in the Western Conference.

Most Bet Overs (handle)

Pistons 28.5: While they may have a lower total, the amount of money or handle bet on the Pistons over suggests that some big players are expecting a breakout season in Detroit.

Pacers 38.5: Consistency in the betting trends; the handle matches the tickets with the Pacers once again being a popular over pick.

Timberwolves 44.5: The Timberwolves are securing their spot as a top over bet both in terms of tickets and handle.

Most Bet Unders (tickets)

Raptors 36.5: While the Raptors have their fair share of fans betting on their win total, many are skeptical of them surpassing this number. The under seems to be a popular bet.

Bucks 56.5: As reigning champions, expectations are high for Milwaukee. However, a significant number of bettors believe they might not replicate their success from last season, even with Damian Lillard.

Nuggets 52.5: Denver, led by multi-time MVP Nikola JokiÄ‡, is expected to perform well. Yet, many are betting that they won’t surpass this high win total.

Most Bet Unders (handle)

Raptors 36.5, Bucks 56.5, Nuggets 52.5: Interestingly, the handle on unders mirrors the ticket counts for these teams. Big money and a large number of bets are wagering that these teams might fall short of their projected win totals.

As the NBA season looms, the futures market offers a glimpse into the hopes and fears of the betting public. With so much unpredictability and potential storylines, it’s going to be a season to watch!

