NHL 2023 Opening Night Triple-Header: How to Watch Bedard's Debut by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The 2023 NHL regular season kicks off with three matchups. The Vegas Golden Knights will raise their banner, and Connor Bedard debuts for the Chicago Blackhawks. Future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby welcomes Bedard to the NHL, while Erik Karlsson also makes his debut for the Penguins. There are plenty of storylines to follow on opening night, and SportsGrid gives you information on how to watch each matchup.

When Does the 2023 NHL Season Start?

The 2023 NHL season drops the puck on Tuesday, October 10, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Opening night features a triple header of action: the Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights.

How to Watch NHL Opening Night

Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Game 2: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Game 3: Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

How to Watch NHL Opening Night in Canada

The triple-header of games on opening night will be broadcast on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

