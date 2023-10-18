SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For ALCS Game 3 (Oct. 18)
Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers goes tonight, and we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.
We’re coming off a perfect 3-for-3 showing last night, including Philadelphia’s Trea Turner recording his fourth RBI of the postseason via the long ball and paying out at +155.
Let’s keep riding the momentum, starting with the Rangers’ All-Star shortstop.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
TEX Corey Seager OVER 0.5 HRs (+320)
- He hit 33 home runs in 119 games during the regular season
- He is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with one home run and three RBI this postseason
- Seager is 5-for-20 (.250) with two home runs in his career against Astros right-handed starter Cristian Javier
- Left-handed batters hit .273 with 12 home runs against Javier during the regular season
- Javier allowed eight earned runs, including two long balls, over 4.1 IP in his lone start against the Rangers this season
- He is hitting .278 with seven home runs in his career against current Astros pitchers
HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 HRs (+340)
- He is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with six home runs and nine RBI this postseason
- He hit two home runs in Monday’s Game 2 loss
- Alvarez is 4-for-7 (.571) with one home run in his career against Rangers right-handed starter Max Scherzer
- He is hitting .307 (31-for-101) with seven home runs lifetime against current Rangers pitchers
- Scherzer allowed 28 home runs during the regular season and will be making his first start since Sept. 12 due to a shoulder injury
- Scherzer’s 1.65 HR/9 during the regular season was the highest of his career
HOU Michael Brantley OVER 0.5 RBI (+175)
- He is hitting .357 with one home run and two RBI this postseason
- He has recorded one RBI in two straight games
- Brantley is 20-for-54 (.370) with 11 RBI lifetime against Rangers starter Scherzer
- He is hitting .327 (49-for-150) with 28 RBI in his career against current Rangers pitchers
- He has recorded 27 RBI in 58 career postseason games
