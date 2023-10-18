SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For ALCS Game 3 (Oct. 18)

by

3 Hours Ago

Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers goes tonight, and we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

We’re coming off a perfect 3-for-3 showing last night, including Philadelphia’s Trea Turner recording his fourth RBI of the postseason via the long ball and paying out at +155.

Let’s keep riding the momentum, starting with the Rangers’ All-Star shortstop.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

TEX Corey Seager OVER 0.5 HRs (+320)

  • He hit 33 home runs in 119 games during the regular season
  • He is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with one home run and three RBI this postseason
  • Seager is 5-for-20 (.250) with two home runs in his career against Astros right-handed starter Cristian Javier
  • Left-handed batters hit .273 with 12 home runs against Javier during the regular season
  • Javier allowed eight earned runs, including two long balls, over 4.1 IP in his lone start against the Rangers this season
  • He is hitting .278 with seven home runs in his career against current Astros pitchers

HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 HRs (+340)

  • He is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with six home runs and nine RBI this postseason
  • He hit two home runs in Monday’s Game 2 loss
  • Alvarez is 4-for-7 (.571) with one home run in his career against Rangers right-handed starter Max Scherzer
  • He is hitting .307 (31-for-101) with seven home runs lifetime against current Rangers pitchers
  • Scherzer allowed 28 home runs during the regular season and will be making his first start since Sept. 12 due to a shoulder injury
  • Scherzer’s 1.65 HR/9 during the regular season was the highest of his career

HOU Michael Brantley OVER 0.5 RBI (+175)

  • He is hitting .357 with one home run and two RBI this postseason
  • He has recorded one RBI in two straight games
  • Brantley is 20-for-54 (.370) with 11 RBI lifetime against Rangers starter Scherzer
  • He is hitting .327 (49-for-150) with 28 RBI in his career against current Rangers pitchers
  • He has recorded 27 RBI in 58 career postseason games

Thumbnail photo via USA TODAY Sports Images

