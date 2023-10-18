SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For ALCS Game 3 (Oct. 18)

Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers goes tonight, and we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

We’re coming off a perfect 3-for-3 showing last night, including Philadelphia’s Trea Turner recording his fourth RBI of the postseason via the long ball and paying out at +155.

Let’s keep riding the momentum, starting with the Rangers’ All-Star shortstop.

TEX Corey Seager OVER 0.5 HRs (+320)

He hit 33 home runs in 119 games during the regular season

He is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with one home run and three RBI this postseason

Seager is 5-for-20 (.250) with two home runs in his career against Astros right-handed starter Cristian Javier

Left-handed batters hit .273 with 12 home runs against Javier during the regular season

Javier allowed eight earned runs, including two long balls, over 4.1 IP in his lone start against the Rangers this season

He is hitting .278 with seven home runs in his career against current Astros pitchers

HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 HRs (+340)

He is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with six home runs and nine RBI this postseason

He hit two home runs in Monday’s Game 2 loss

Alvarez is 4-for-7 (.571) with one home run in his career against Rangers right-handed starter Max Scherzer

He is hitting .307 (31-for-101) with seven home runs lifetime against current Rangers pitchers

Scherzer allowed 28 home runs during the regular season and will be making his first start since Sept. 12 due to a shoulder injury

Scherzer’s 1.65 HR/9 during the regular season was the highest of his career

HOU Michael Brantley OVER 0.5 RBI (+175)

He is hitting .357 with one home run and two RBI this postseason

He has recorded one RBI in two straight games

Brantley is 20-for-54 (.370) with 11 RBI lifetime against Rangers starter Scherzer

He is hitting .327 (49-for-150) with 28 RBI in his career against current Rangers pitchers

He has recorded 27 RBI in 58 career postseason games

