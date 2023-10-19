SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For ALCS Game 4 (Oct. 19)

Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers goes tonight, and we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some top plays for this crucial affair.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

HOU Jose Abreu OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+400)

He is hitting .250 with three home runs and eight RBI this postseason

Abreu is 5-for-19 (.263) with four home runs in his career against Rangers left-handed starter Andrew Heaney

Heaney allowed 23 home runs during the regular season, 22 of those long balls coming against right-handed batters

Since August 1 against lefties, Abreu holds a .651 slugging percentage, tops on the Astros

TEX Marcus Semien OVER 0.5 RBI (+145)

Going back to the well despite his struggles this postseason (.171 average)

Semien is 8-for-21 (.381) with three home runs, four RBI, and a .905 slugging percentage in his career against Astros right-handed starter Jose Urquidy

