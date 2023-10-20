SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For ALCS Game 5 (Oct. 20)

Game 5 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers goes tonight, and we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some enticing options for this critical affair, beginning with the Rangers star shortstop.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

TEX Corey Seager OVER 0.5 HRs (+255)

He is hitting .355 (11-for-31) with two home runs and four RBI this postseason

He hit 33 home runs in 119 games during the regular season

He went 2-for-4 with one home run in Thursday’s Game 4 loss

Seager is 6-for-23 (.261) with one home run in his career against Astros right-handed starter Justin Verlander

Verlander has allowed 30 home runs in 37 career postseason appearances

Verlander posted a 1.19 HR/9 in 11 starts for the Astros during the regular season

Seager slashed .337/.406/.707 with 23 home runs at home during the regular season

HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 RBI (+115)

He is impossible to ignore, given his torrid run

He is slashing .419/.457/1.065 with six home runs and 13 RBI this postseason

He has recorded at least two RBI in each of the past three games

He has recorded two hits in each of the past three games

Left-handed batters hit .277 against Rangers left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery during the regular season

during the regular season Montgomery posted a .264 opposing batting average at home during the regular season compared to .227 on the road

