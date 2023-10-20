SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For ALCS Game 5 (Oct. 20)
Game 5 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers goes tonight, and we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.
Here are some enticing options for this critical affair, beginning with the Rangers star shortstop.
TEX Corey Seager OVER 0.5 HRs (+255)
- He is hitting .355 (11-for-31) with two home runs and four RBI this postseason
- He hit 33 home runs in 119 games during the regular season
- He went 2-for-4 with one home run in Thursday’s Game 4 loss
- Seager is 6-for-23 (.261) with one home run in his career against Astros right-handed starter Justin Verlander
- Verlander has allowed 30 home runs in 37 career postseason appearances
- Verlander posted a 1.19 HR/9 in 11 starts for the Astros during the regular season
- Seager slashed .337/.406/.707 with 23 home runs at home during the regular season
HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 RBI (+115)
- He is impossible to ignore, given his torrid run
- He is slashing .419/.457/1.065 with six home runs and 13 RBI this postseason
- He has recorded at least two RBI in each of the past three games
- He has recorded two hits in each of the past three games
- Left-handed batters hit .277 against Rangers left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery during the regular season
- Montgomery posted a .264 opposing batting average at home during the regular season compared to .227 on the road
