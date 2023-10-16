Week 6 of the NFL season brought us a ton of storylines as undefeated teams fell and unexpected wins occurred.

Here is our breakdown of the weekend with our stock-up and stock-down analysis.

Stock Up: Detroit Lions

At 5-1, the Detroit Lions are precisely where they want to be. They dominated the previously 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the ground, through the air, and on the defensive side of the ball. Now tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC, Detroit is gifted the second easiest remaining schedule, putting them in prime position to steal the No. 1 seed in the NFC as the 49ers’ and Eagles’ schedules get much more demanding. It’s finally a good time to be a football fan in Detroit.

Stock Down: Philadelphia Eagles

We all saw the catastrophe in the Meadowlands that the Philadelphia Eagles put together on Sunday. In a 20-14 losing effort to the New York Jets, everything that could have gone wrong did. Now the Eagles are staring down the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, looking the worst they have in two years. I trust Jalen Hurts to turn it back around, but if All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson is out for an extended period, his loss will be felt quite a bit.

Stock Up: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won three straight games and look to be a dangerous AFC threat after a 37-point outing that showcased their offensive potential. Trevor Lawrence is putting it all together, and with Travis Etienne turning it on as a runner, while Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk are hauling in passes, sleep on the Jags at your discretion.

Stock Down: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were finally hit with a piece of reality and that they are not some unbeatable juggernaut, the media was making them out to be. Even though the Cleveland Browns’ defense is incredible, Brock Purdy struggled in all facets. Ideally, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel won’t be out for an extended period, but at least the Eagles also losing lessened the blow.

Stock Up: Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are a dangerous team. The Browns dominated the previously perceived unbeatable San Francisco 49ers with third-string quarterback PJ Walker under center. Their offensive weapons came to play, and the running attack did enough to keep the defense honest, but when Deshaun Watson returns, this could become one of the AFC’s most dangerous sleeper teams. After Sunday, it’s hard to refute that the Browns sport a Super Bowl-caliber defense, which could be extraordinarily dangerous come playoff time.

Stock Down: Buffalo Bills

On Sunday Night Football, as more than a two-touchdown favorite, the Buffalo Bills were supposed to steamroll the New York Giants, but that was far from the reality. The Bills got off to a slow start again, as they were blanked in the first half. While they did turn it around in the second half in a winning effort, these slow starts need to be corrected. On the bright side, their defense looked stout despite facing Tyrod Taylor, but the offensive struggles hang over the team.

