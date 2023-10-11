The Top 5 Moments of Eden Hazard’s Career by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Tuesday ended an illustrious career for Eden Hazard, one of the best players in the world over the past decade. As we look back on the eventful career of the recently retired soccer star, we remark on the best moments during his time as one of the sport’s icons.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

2019 Goal vs. West Ham

Perhaps the most iconic goal of Hazard’s career, his solo slalom through the Hammers’ defense remains one of the best Premier League goals we have ever seen. His balance, pace, and ball control, topped off with a lovely finish, make it the top of this list.

2017 Goal vs. Arsenal

After receiving the ball in his own half, nobody pegged Hazard to be able to do much as he stood surrounded by five Arsenal players with few options to help. Eleven seconds later, the Belgian was wheeling away in celebration after humiliating the Gunners’ defense with move after move in another extravagant display of individual brilliance.

Goal in the Battle of the Bridge

In 2016, a North London showdown for the ages occurred in what is now dubbed The Battle of the Bridge. Long-time rivals Tottenham and Chelsea rekindled their rivalry at Stamford Bridge in a big way with one of the most physical fixtures the Premier League has ever seen. A gorgeous strike in the 83rd minute from Hazard helped secure the draw in one of the most notable matches in club history.

Sealing 2014-15 Premier League Title

A match against Crystal Palace was all that stood in the way of Chelsea capturing the Premier League title in 2014-15. Hazard was given a golden opportunity to provide the Blues a lead right before the half. Off a penalty, and he did just that. Although missing the original attempt, a rebound header found the back of the net as the lone goal in the match, helping them clinch the Premier League title.

FA Cup Final Penalty

Hazard found himself at the penalty stop again in 2018 with everything on the line. The Belgian did well to earn Chelsea a penalty in the 22nd minute, and he would be the one to step up to the spot in England’s biggest match. Calm, cool, and collected, Hazard slotted it past Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea for the match’s only goal, helping the Blues lift yet another trophy.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.