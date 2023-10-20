Will Deshaun Watson Suit up for the Browns in Indianapolis?

The NFL community is buzzing as we approach the highly anticipated match-up between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. At the heart of the pre-game chatter is the status of Browns’ star quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

In a significant hint toward Sunday’s game plan, Watson took the majority of the first-team reps during Friday’s practice. Such a move typically signals a player’s readiness to start the upcoming game. However, the Browns have listed Watson as “questionable” on the official team report. The ambiguity arises from the soreness in Watson’s shoulder. The team’s medical staff and coaches are closely monitoring his situation, ensuring he’s fit and ready for action. The next step? Seeing how he fares in tomorrow’s walkthrough. If Watson clears that without any hitches, he’ll likely be taking snaps come Sunday against the Colts.

However, should Watson face any setbacks, the Browns will turn to PJ Walker. Walker, who might raise some eyebrows, proved his mettle last week. Under his leadership, the Browns managed an impressive victory over the formidable San Francisco 49ers.

As far as Indy goes, they are navigating choppy waters with the loss of their starting quarterback for the season. Stepping up to fill those massive shoes of Anthony Richardson is Gardner Minshew, who is on a one-year contract. According to sources close to him, Minshew has aspirations of becoming a full-time starter next year. A strong performance here would bolster his case.

Despite their setbacks, the Colts are very much in contention in the AFC South. Additionally, they’re eyeing a wild card spot, making this match-up with the Browns all the more critical.

But let’s not forget the Browns’ primary weapon: their defense. Boasting one of the best secondaries in football, Cleveland’s defense has been a tough nut to crack for opposing offenses. While Watson’s availability is crucial, the defense will play an equally vital role on Sunday.

While the next 24 hours are pivotal for Deshaun Watson’s participation, the Browns are gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling contest against the Colts.

