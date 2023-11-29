2024 NFL Draft Tracker: Underclassman Early Entrants List
With the college football season winding down, the 2024 NFL Draft is now quietly approaching. Many athletes now have a difficult decision, and we’re starting to see some of those choices made.
Underclassmen have until January 15, 2024, to file papers asking for special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft. The draft is set to be held in Detroit from April 25-27.
Braelon Allen – Running Back – Wisconsin
Kamren Kinchens – Safety – Miami (FL)
Jer’Zhan Newton – Defensive Tackle – Illinois
Patrick Paul – Offensive Tackle – Houston
Keith Randolph Jr. – Defensive Tackle – Illinois
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Linebacker – Clemson
James Williams – Safety – Miami (FL)
SportsGrid will continue to update this list as more underclassmen declare
