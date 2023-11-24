3 Things We Learned From the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12

The Seattle Seahawks couldn’t muster a second-half comeback on Thanksgiving against the San Francisco 49ers.

What did we learn about Seattle in Week 12?

1. Seattle Made the Wrong Choice With Geno Smith

Hindsight is always 20/20. Let’s get that out of the way. Still, did Geno Smith ever give you the confidence that he’d be looking like a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback? Smith can manage a game, but he also has some glaring deficiencies. However, give Smith credit where it’s due. He had a strong 2022 campaign, but getting excited about the team signing him to a three-year extension in the offseason was hard. Smith is a fine quarterback if the Seahawks are set on mediocrity in a lackluster conference. Still, it’s hard to envision him being the guy to lead them to the promised lands.

2. The Defense is Inconsistent

Although the offense couldn’t produce much of anything in the first half in Week 12, the defense didn’t do them any favors. Big plays were a constant theme for the 49ers on offense in this matchup, and much of that blame goes toward the Seahawks’ defense. Yes, the 49ers have many offensive weapons, but Seattle has to do a much better job of executing. There are pieces on this defense that will be here for the foreseeable future, meaning growing pains will be present. Maybe we’re just expecting too much from this group right now. This isn’t the old Legion of Boom that helped lead the Seahawks to Super Bowls, that’s for sure. In a divisional matchup on a short week, the Seahawks’ defense can’t let the 49ers’ offense feast like they did in Week 12.

3. Draft Mistakes Evident in Week 12

We now have more questions about how the Seahawks approached the 2023 NFL Draft. The Seahawks selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois with the fifth overall pick and added running back Zach Charbonnet in the second round. There were undoubtedly red flags surrounding Jalen Carter with the Georgia Bulldogs leading into the draft, but those maturity issues already appear in the rearview mirror. The Seahawks could’ve used a player like Carter on defense but passed on him. In addition, the Seahawks selected a running back with their second-round pick, just a year removed from picking Kenneth Walker. It’s safe to say that Seattle could have used their early-round draft picks better. This isn’t to say either of these picks won’t pan out, but this was also a conversation immediately after this selection was made, and now we have some data to back up why they should have gone a different way.

