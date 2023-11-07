Anthony Edwards Big Night Helps Timberwolves Hand Celtics First Loss

In a thrilling night of NBA basketball action, we witnessed the end of an era as the last unbeaten team in the league finally tasted defeat. The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a stunning overtime victory against the previously undefeated Boston Celtics, handing them their first loss of the season with a final score of 114-109. The Timberwolves showcased their dominance on their home court, proving that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Heading into the game, the odds were against the Timberwolves, where they were a 2.5-point underdog. However, Minnesota came out with a huge performance that caught everyone’s attention. As the game started, it was clear that the question on everyone’s mind was whether the Celtics could go 82-0 this season. While that notion may have been a joke, the Celtics had indeed looked incredibly strong in their first five games, making this loss all the more significant.

When you take a glance at the Celtics’ lineup, it’s easy to wonder how they could lose. With Jayson Tatum dropping 32 points, Jaylen Brown contributing 26, and Kristaps Porzingis adding 12, it was a star-studded performance. However, it wasn’t enough to secure the win against a determined Timberwolves team.

The young superstar, Anthony Edwards, took center stage for Minnesota. Edwards put up an impressive 38 points, shooting 15 of 25 from the field, despite struggling from beyond the arc, making just two of his eight three-point attempts. Edwards also grabbed nine rebounds and had a plus-18 performance, showcasing his ability to carry the team when it mattered the most. When you can get a performance like that from Edwards and still have Karl-Anthony Towns contributing, it’s a testament to the Timberwolves’ depth and resilience.

Minnesota’s victory also extended their perfect home record to 4-0 this season, demonstrating their ability to protect their home court. Notably, they have not only won all four of those home games but have also covered the spread in each one. Anthony Edwards has been a pivotal player for this Minnesota side, consistently being ball-dominant and delivering clutch performances. He has scored 31 or more points in half of Minnesota’s games this year, and his 38-point performance last night was a game-high, underlining his status as a rising star in the NBA.

The game itself was closely contested, with the shortest spread in favor of the Celtics all year, just 2.5 points on the road. This was a sign of respect for the Timberwolves, who have shown their capability in their home games. Furthermore, Boston had gone over in four straight games prior to this matchup, and despite the game going into overtime, it still ended up going over the total by about a point and a half. This suggests that Minnesota is starting to gain recognition from both bettors and the league as a whole.

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off an impressive upset against the previously unbeaten Boston Celtics, marking the end of Boston’s flawless start to the season. With Anthony Edwards leading the charge, the Timberwolves proved that they are a formidable team on their home court, maintaining a perfect record and covering the spread in all four home games. The NBA season is in full swing, and this game served as a reminder that in this league, anything can happen on any given night.

