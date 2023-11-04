Fantasy Football Options Limited in Cleveland Browns Vs. Arizona Cardinals Game

It seems like there’s a lot of uncertainty and unpredictability surrounding the Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup in Week 9. The recent developments with the quarterbacks, Josh Dobbs being traded to the Minnesota Vikings and Clayton Tune potentially starting for the Cardinals, have added a layer of intrigue to this game.

Deshaun Watson’s situation in Cleveland is also causing some confusion, with questions about his availability and control over his playing status. This uncertainty is reflected in the low over/under total of 37.5 points for this game, indicating a potentially low-scoring affair.

In terms of fantasy options, it’s a challenging week with limited viable players to start. Hollywood Brown and Trey McBride might be among the better options available, but even then, the choices are slim.

Jerome Ford’s potential role as the starting running back for the Browns is worth monitoring, especially considering his recent return from a low-grade high ankle sprain.

On the Cardinals’ side, the running back situation is murky, with an injury expected to sideline Emari Demercado, this leaves Keaontay Ingram as the primary option.

All in all, this matchup is shaping up to be a peculiar one, with both teams facing unexpected twists and turns. It’s a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the NFL and fantasy football. Keep a close eye on player updates and news leading up to the game, as it could have a significant impact on fantasy lineups and betting decisions.

