Georgia Bulldogs: Top 3 Takeaways From Week 13

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to three-peat as National Champions and finished the regular season with a 12-0 record.

SportsGrid looks at their season.

1. Kendall Milton Emerges as Top Running Back

A large portion of the 2023 regular season made it look like running back Daijun Edwards would take the backfield and run with it. The good news for Georgia is that they now have a two-headed monster in their running back room with Edwards and Kendall Milton. Against Georgia Tech in Week 13, Edwards registered 13 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown but did have a crucial fumble on the opening drive. For the third week in a row, Milton led the Bulldogs backfield. In their recent victory, Milton tallied 18 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Running the football and changing the offensive pace will remain essential if Georgia hopes to three-peat. Milton showcasing himself as a veteran leader on this team is exactly what this team needs heading into championship week.

2. Dominic Lovett Finds Role in Receiving Core

One of the 2023 Georgia Bulldogs’ biggest strengths is their skill position depth. Yes, tight-end Brock Bowers will draw the headlines, but there are a lot of talented pass catchers with this group that can pay dividends. With some injuries down the stretch, one player who’s taken the extra playing time and run with it is wide receiver Dominic Lovett. We’ve been waiting for Lovett to break out this season, knowing his skill set, and it appears he’s finally doing that at the right time of year. In Week 13 against Georgia Tech, Lovett registered five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. This season, he’s now tallied 49 receptions for 552 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia will need his presence to be felt on the field against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

3. Marvin Jones Jr. Comes Alive

There are some legitimate question marks on the defensive line for the Georgia Bulldogs as they don’t have that clear game-changer that they have in their prior title runs. If they want to find success in the SEC Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff, they’ll need players like Marvin Jones Jr. to step up. There have been some inconsistencies in his game this season, but the talent is real on defense. He recorded a sack in the Bulldogs victory over Georgia Tech in Week 13. The players that have been around for the last two title runs have to lead in the big games, and Jones Jr. can be one of them. Regardless, the Bulldogs need to figure out why they continue to struggle early on in football games on defense. That won’t cut it against Alabama.

