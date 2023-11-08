LA Clippers’ Championship Aspirations Will Go Up in Smoke

The Los Angeles Clippers have been in the headlines since acquiring James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. We’re telling you not to buy into the hype.

The question many have been asking revolves around whether this core group of career underachievers in the postseason can get the job done. We will exclude Kawhi Leonard from that mix with his rings, but he’s not the same player he was during his run with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Star-studded teams typically find themselves on top in the NBA, but it’s fair to question whether this is the correct mix of players. On their own, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden all have their own highs as players. In saying that, there are lows as well, which puts doubt on whether this core can hold up in May and June. Until they prove it, we’ll be skeptical.

SportsGrid’s basketball analyst, James Young, has never been a big believer in this Clippers group.

“Health is an issue. It is a major issue until they’ve proven to be healthy, which has never been the case with PG 13 and Kawhi. But here’s the other thing: you think the Russell Westbrook and James Harden duo that didn’t make it in Oklahoma City and didn’t make it in Houston is now going to make it with the Clippers?”

Young takes his stance one step further.

“What happens when it blows up? And it will, and head coach Tyronn Lue could be gone at the end of the year, too. I know Steve Ballmer’s got this new arena, but you think they’re all gonna be there? I don’t think so. So if I am the Clippers, I don’t even know if they make the February without some drama.”

