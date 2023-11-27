Lakers vs. Sixers: +509 Same Game Parlay
The Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.
Philadelphia enters the contest as a 6.0-point favorite.
Below is a four-leg same-game parlay for tonight’s clash, anchored by the Sixers’ star big man.
Note: All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: Joel Embiid to Score 30+ Points (-210)
- Embiid is averaging a league-leading 32.1 PPG this season
- Embiid is averaging 33.5 PPG over his last ten games
- Embiid has scored 30+ points in four straight games – ride the hot streak!
- Embiid scored 30+ points in both meetings against the Lakers last season
Leg 2: LeBron James 3+ Made Threes (+110)
- Banking on a bounce back after James shot just 1-of-9 from downtown on Saturday
- James is shooting 38.5% from three-point range this season, his highest since 2012-13
- James has knocked down at least three triples in five of his past seven games
- James has attempted 23 threes over his past three games – tremendous volume!
- Maxey is averaging a career-best 3.2 made threes per game this season at a 40.2% clip
- Maxey has made at least three triples in 11 of 16 games this season, including four of his past five
- LA is allowing the seventh most made threes per game this season
Leg 4: Sixers Moneyline (-230)
- Philly has won the last six meetings against the Lakers
- LA is 3-5 on the road this season
- The Sixers are 6-3 at home this season
Total Value = +509
