Lakers vs. Sixers: +509 Same Game Parlay

The Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Philadelphia enters the contest as a 6.0-point favorite.

Below is a four-leg same-game parlay for tonight’s clash, anchored by the Sixers’ star big man.

Leg 1: Joel Embiid to Score 30+ Points (-210)

Embiid is averaging a league-leading 32.1 PPG this season

Embiid is averaging 33.5 PPG over his last ten games

Embiid has scored 30+ points in four straight games – ride the hot streak!

Embiid scored 30+ points in both meetings against the Lakers last season

Leg 2: LeBron James 3+ Made Threes (+110)

Banking on a bounce back after James shot just 1-of-9 from downtown on Saturday

James is shooting 38.5% from three-point range this season, his highest since 2012-13

James has knocked down at least three triples in five of his past seven games

James has attempted 23 threes over his past three games – tremendous volume!

Maxey is averaging a career-best 3.2 made threes per game this season at a 40.2% clip

Maxey has made at least three triples in 11 of 16 games this season, including four of his past five

LA is allowing the seventh most made threes per game this season

Leg 4: Sixers Moneyline (-230)

Philly has won the last six meetings against the Lakers

LA is 3-5 on the road this season

The Sixers are 6-3 at home this season

Total Value = +509

