LeBron James’ Manager Maverick Carter Reportedly Bet On NBA Games

Maverick Carter, who is the longtime manager and business partner of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, admitted to betting on NBA and NFL games through an illegal bookie, according to federal law enforcement records reviewed by The Washington Post.

The Post’s Gus Garcia-Roberts on Thursday released details of a November 2021 interview with federal agents who were investigating bookie Wayne Nix, who since pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his role running a sprawling offshore sports-betting ring.

Carter told federal agents he “could not remember placing any bets on the Lakers,” according to an investigative report summarizing the interview, per The Washington Post.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig pled guilty last year for his role in the offshore sports-betting ring that was run by Nix.

A spokesman for Carter and James confirmed to the Post the interview occurred.

“In 2021 and before 38 states and the District of Columbia legalized sports betting, Maverick Carter was interviewed a single time by federal law enforcement regarding their investigation into Wayne Nix,” the spokesman, Adam Mendelsohn, said in a statement, per Garcia-Roberts. “Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter.”

Mendelsohn told the Post that James had “nothing to do” with Carter’ betting activity and Carter denied placing bets for other people.

“Carter and his attorneys told investigators, the records show, that he placed approximately 20 bets on football and basketball games over the course of a year, with each bet ranging from $5,000 to $10,000,” the Washington Post reported. “An indictment in the case states that in November 2019, amid the Lakers’ championship season, Nix’s partner Edon Kagasoff told a ‘business manager for a professional basketball player’ via text that he could increase his wagers up to $25,000 on NBA games.”

NBA policies bar players, team and league officials from gambling on NBA games, but the league does not have purview over business managers or agents.

Retired NBA player Scottie Pippen also admitted to placing a bet with Nix, who also frequented Michael Jordan’s exclusive golf club in Florida, according to the Post. Pipper and Carter reportedly were the only “non-target witnesses” interviewed by federal authorities.