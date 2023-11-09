Memphis Grizzlies Struggles Mount, Biggest Mess in NBA?

After a dominant regular season in 2022-23, the Memphis Grizzlies have started the 2023-24 campaign in poor fashion. What’s next for this Grizzlies team? Can they dig themselves out of this hole, or will the struggles continue to persist?

The Grizzlies sit with a dismal 1-7 record, which has them last in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are averaging just 107.5 points per game and are giving up 114.1. Evidently, there are issues on both ends of the floor for this group.

SportsGrid’s basketball analyst, James Young, highlights the root of the problems with this Memphis team.

“First off, the Memphis Grizzlies. Good God, is this team a mess. And le let’s get one thing straight here. A lot of people, after their flame out last year, they took Dillon Brooks, me included, and trashed the guy, the dancing, the immaturity, all of those things. Well, Brooks is off to a really good start with the Houston Rockets. So now Brooks is gone. Who’s the scapegoat? It’s because of Ja Morant’s suspension of 25 games? This is why the Memphis Grizzlies are where they are? I don’t think so, folks, it goes a lot deeper than actually what’s going on with Morant. Now, listen, does Ja need to grow up? Yes. Does he need to make better decisions? Yes. Is he gonna be better for this? We all hope so because Ja Morant is a phenomenal talent, and we need phenomenal talents like this in the NBA.”

Memphis Grizzlies Futures Odds

NBA Championship Odds: +7000

Western Conference Odds: +3600

Southwest Division Odds: +700

