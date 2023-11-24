NBA In-Season Tournament: Bulls vs. Raptors SGP

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament continues tonight, and we’re offering a viable three-leg same game parlay for the Chicago Bulls (5-11) vs. Toronto Raptors (7-8) matchup.

These teams last met on Oct. 27, a 104-103 Bulls victory in overtime.

Toronto enters the contest as 6.0-point favorites.

We’ll begin the opening leg with the Raps, who return home following a hard-fought 132-131 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Leg 1: Raptors Moneyline (-225)

Chicago sits 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 5-11 record

Chicago has lost two straight games and has just three wins in its past seven

Chicago is 1-5 on the road this season

Chicago may be without star guard Zach LaVine, who is questionable due to foot soreness – an injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s loss to the Thunder

Toronto has won two of its last three games

Leg 2: OG Anunoby 2+ Made Threes (-180)

Anunoby is shooting 38% from three-point range this season

Anunoby has knocked down at least two triples in five of his past seven games

Anunoby is attempting 6.5 threes per game – good volume

Chicago is allowing the fourth most three-pointers made per game to shooting guards (3.79)

Leg 3: Nikola Vucevic to Record 10+ Rebounds (-185)

Vucevic is averaging 10.4 RPG this season

Vucevic recorded 12 rebounds against the Raps in the season’s first meeting

Vucevic has pulled down double-digit boards in six of his last seven games against the Raps (12.6 RPG over that stretch)

Total Value = +229

