NBA In-Season Tournament: Clippers vs. Nuggets SGP

The NBA‘s In-Season Tournament continues Tuesday, and we’re offering an enticing three-leg same-game parlay for the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) vs. Denver Nuggets (8-2) matchup.

Let’s kick off the opening leg with the defending champs.

Leg 1: Nuggets Moneyline (-198)

Denver is 6-0 at home this season

Clippers are 0-5 on the road this season

Clippers have lost five straight games and are 0-4 since the arrival of James Harden

Denver has won each of the past six meetings

Leg 2: Michael Porter Jr. to Record 20+ Points (+115)

Porter continues to see an increase in usage in the absence of Jamal Murray (hamstring)

(hamstring) Porter has scored at least 20 points in four of his past five games, including 25 on Sunday against the Rockets

The Clippers are allowing the fourth most points to small forwards this season

Leg 3: Paul George OVER 21.5 Points (-108)

George is averaging 23.6 PPG this season

George has scored at least 22 points six times this season, including two of his past three games

Harden’s struggles should mean George is even more active on the offensive end

Total Value = +477

