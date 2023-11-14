NBA In-Season Tournament: Clippers vs. Nuggets SGP
The NBA‘s In-Season Tournament continues Tuesday, and we’re offering an enticing three-leg same-game parlay for the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) vs. Denver Nuggets (8-2) matchup.
Let’s kick off the opening leg with the defending champs.
Leg 1: Nuggets Moneyline (-198)
- Denver is 6-0 at home this season
- Clippers are 0-5 on the road this season
- Clippers have lost five straight games and are 0-4 since the arrival of James Harden
- Denver has won each of the past six meetings
Leg 2: Michael Porter Jr. to Record 20+ Points (+115)
- Porter continues to see an increase in usage in the absence of Jamal Murray (hamstring)
- Porter has scored at least 20 points in four of his past five games, including 25 on Sunday against the Rockets
- The Clippers are allowing the fourth most points to small forwards this season
Leg 3: Paul George OVER 21.5 Points (-108)
- George is averaging 23.6 PPG this season
- George has scored at least 22 points six times this season, including two of his past three games
- Harden’s struggles should mean George is even more active on the offensive end
Total Value = +477
