NBA In-Season Tournament: Everything You Need to Know

The NBA In-Season Tournament is the newest addition to the NBA schedule, and we’re here to answer any questions you might have.

Introducing the NBA In-Season Tournament, a new annual event featuring all 30 NBA teams, premiering in the 2023-24 season.

The first NBA In-Season Tournament will commence on Friday, November 3, and conclude with a Championship game on Saturday, December 9, with “Tournament Nights” during Group Play leading to the Knockout Round.

All 30 NBA teams will compete in the initial Group Play phase. Only eight will make it to the concluding Knockout Rounds, which are single-elimination.

While most tournament games are set in regular NBA team venues, the Semifinals and the Championship will be hosted at a central location, specifically, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Yes. The courts stand out with their vibrant and bold colors. They are designed with meticulous attention to detail. Each court is fully painted from edge to edge. At the center of the court, there’s a larger-than-life depiction of the NBA Cup, which serves as a reminder to players and fans of the new trophy that will be awarded to the champion. This design is complemented by a contrasting wash of color that stretches from one lane to the other, forming a striking 16-foot wide “runway” that spans across the court. Moreover, silhouettes of the NBA Cup can be seen decorating the lanes. Additionally, team logos are prominently displayed across the NBA Cup at the center of the court as well as on the baselines.

National television will air 14 Group Play games and all Knockout Round games.

Teams have been sorted into groups of five, in line with their 2022-23 season performance. Every team will face each group member once, hosting two and traveling for two games. These games will occur on special “Tournament Nights” every Tuesday and Friday from November 3-28, save for November 7 (Election Day).

Teams were categorized into “pots” based on the previous season’s performance. From every pot, one team was randomly drawn into each conference group, ensuring a balanced mix of teams.

Six group winners, plus a “wild card” from each conference, will proceed to the Knockout Rounds. This wild card is the second-place team with the strongest Group Play record.

These rounds have single-elimination battles during the Quarterfinals (December 4-5), Semifinals (December 7), and the Championship finale (December 9).

The winning team will hoist the all-new NBA Cup. Moreover, a monetary reward pool will be shared among players from teams that make it to the Knockout Rounds, with the prize growing as teams advance.

Post-Championship, the NBA will designate the In-Season Tournament MVP and the All-Tournament Team, assessing performances from Group Play and the Knockout Rounds.

The 82-game regular season remains unchanged. All In-Season Tournament games, except the Championship, are part of the regular season and will influence regular season standings.

During the week of December 4, every team will engage in two regular-season games. Non-Knockout Round qualifiers will play on tournament break days (December 6 & 8). Teams eliminated in the Quarterfinals will play on December 8.

This tournament aims to bring an extra layer of competition for teams and players, innovatively captivate fans, and inject excitement into the initial phase of the regular season.

