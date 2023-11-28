NBA In-Season Tournament: Thunder vs. Timberwolves SGP

The NBA‘s In-Season Tournament continues tonight, and we’re offering a fun and electrifying seven-leg same-game parlay for the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) matchup, valued at +1200.

Legs 1 & 2: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points & 4+ Rebounds

OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the most underrated NBA superstar, and he’s had at least 30+ points in 10 of 15 games this season and 30+ in all three regular-season meetings with Minnesota last season. We expect him to perform as the best player on the floor tonight.

Minny’s Karl-Anthony Towns has quietly put together a solid bounce-back season after a 2022-23 campaign full of ups and downs. KAT has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 13 games, with the two misses falling just short of the mark (18 and 19 points). Chet Holmgren won’t be able to defend both KAT and Rudy Gobert, so we expect KAT’s scoring consistency to continue.

Josh Giddey has at least four rebounds in 15 of 16 games this season. We’ll keep this leg as simple as that.

Mike Conley has averaged nine assists per game across the last three, and knowing tonight should be a high-scoring, fast-paced game, it’s easy to imagine Conley dishing out many dimes.

Leg 6: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 2+ Threes

The Thunder’s defense has allowed the fourth most threes in the league to opposing shooting guards this season, opening up an excellent opportunity for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has had at least two threes in five of his last six games and will have extra motivation to produce against his cousin Shai tonight.

Rudy Gobert has had double-digit rebounds in 13 of 16 games this year, and the Thunder have allowed opposing centers to rack up the second-most rebounds in the league. Sounds like a match made in heaven if you ask me.

