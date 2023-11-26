Ravens Can Add to Chargers’ Woes on Sunday Night Football

As the Baltimore Ravens gear up to face the Los Angeles Chargers in a highly anticipated late-night matchup, we take a closer look at the injuries impacting the game and the key matchups to watch. In this article, we analyze the status of Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, assess their effectiveness against the Chargers’ defense, and highlight the critical injury that could influence the outcome.

Thanksgiving Thursday Signals Start of Playoff Push in NFL

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Shoulder Injury: Impact and Expectations

Both Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers are listed as questionable for the game, but the consensus is that they will suit up. Beckham’s shoulder injury has raised questions about his effectiveness, but there’s optimism in the Ravens’ camp.

Past Shoulder Troubles

Beckham previously dealt with a shoulder issue earlier this season, which didn’t prove to be severe. This history suggests that the injury may not be a significant hindrance to his performance.

Scheme Over Injury

Ultimately, Beckham’s effectiveness is expected to depend more on the game plan and offensive schemes rather than the injury itself. The Ravens will likely design plays to maximize his impact.

Chargers’ Injuries and Marlon Humphrey’s Absence

While the Ravens have injury concerns, the Chargers are not without their own issues. Marlon Humphrey’s absence due to injury presents an opportunity for Chargers’ wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Keenan Allen’s Favorable Matchup

With Humphrey sidelined, Keenan Allen becomes a favorable matchup for the Chargers. The Ravens’ secondary will need to adjust their strategy to compensate for Humphrey’s absence.

Corey Lindsay’s Absence: A Critical Blow

For the Chargers, it’s not just about the players they’re missing but also about the personnel directing their offensive line. Corey Linsley, the center of the offensive line, has been out with a heart issue. His absence has had a significant impact on the Chargers throughout the season.

Conclusion

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers matchup promises to be a late-night football spectacle. Despite injuries on both sides, Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to play, with his effectiveness hinging on the game plan. For the Chargers, Keenan Allen stands out as a key beneficiary of Marlon Humphrey’s absence. However, the Chargers’ struggles have been exacerbated by the absence of Corey Linsley, their center and linchpin of the offensive line. As these storylines unfold on the field, fans can anticipate an exciting and closely contested game.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.