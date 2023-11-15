RSM Classic Value Golf Picks: Harman, Cole and Suh Stand Out

In the world of golf betting, the RSM Classic is shaping up to be an exciting event, with several players catching the eye of seasoned bettors. Brian Harman stands out as a top pick, given his history at this event and the fact that it’s played on his home course. With odds at 18 to 1, Harman is a compelling choice, especially considering his close finishes here in the past.

Eric Cole is another player to watch. Priced attractively at 28 to 1, Cole has been a consistent performer throughout the year. His suitability for this course, which spans 7,000 yards and emphasizes strong iron play, makes him an intriguing bet.

Justin Suh, listed at 45 to 1, is another golfer who has consistently been in contention during the swing season. This event could be the perfect stage for him to finally clinch a victory.

A surprising pick is Callum Tarren, a bit of a long shot at 120 to 1. Despite being underrated, Tarren has had his share of close calls, including a top-five finish at last year’s RSM Classic. His excellent iron play could be a significant advantage on this shorter course.

JT Poston at 30 to 1 and Matti Schmid at 90 to 1 are also gaining attention with favorable recent performances. Poston, a local resident, is known for his ability to string together birdies, making him a solid choice for this tournament.

Veteran Stewart Cink is another name to consider. Priced at 110 to 1, Cink’s experience and recent form, including a notable performance on the leader board, indicate he could be a savvy pick.

Lastly, the biggest long shot in the field is Satoshi Kodaira, listed at an eye-catching 350 to 1. Despite being relatively unknown, Kaya’s recent performances, including a top-10 finish, make him an intriguing bet, especially for a top-40 finish at such high odds.

This RSM Classic presents a mix of promising bets, from safer picks like Harman and Cole to high-risk, high-reward options like Kodaira. With such diverse betting options, the tournament promises to be as thrilling for bettors as it is for golf fans.

