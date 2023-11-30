Seahawks-Cowboys Picks: Pesky Seattle Can Keep It Close In Dallas

Week 13 of the NFL regular season is here with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are three bets we’re looking at for the big-time “Thursday Night Football” matchup with playoff implications for both teams. We’ll start with a sizable point spread.

(All betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Seahawks to cover (+9, -110)

The NFC playoff picture is getting clearer with every passing week and this primetime matchup features two teams currently in the playoff field. If the postseason began today, the Cowboys would be the fifth seed and the Seahawks would have the No. 6 spot. This spread doesn’t necessarily reflect that seeding, however, it instead reflects the way both teams have been playing lately. The Cowboys have dismantled three consecutive subpar opponents in the Giants, Panthers and Commanders. Meanwhile, Seattle’s injury issues have led to two straight losses to NFC West foes in the Rams and 49ers. Although the Seahawks are still snake-bitten with poor health Thursday night, this will still be a significant step up in recent competition for the Cowboys. I’ll take my chances on the resilient Seahawks to cover the number.

Zach Charbonnet anytime touchdown (+120)

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll has established the ultimate brand with the Seahawks, playing solid defense and running the ball consistently. That has been Carroll’s brand of football everywhere he’s been. Kenneth Walker III has been the straw that stirs the Seahawks’ offense, and if they don’t have him, that’s a big loss. That’s where rookie running back Zach Charbonnet’s opportunity arises. The rookie rushed for 47 yards on 11 carries and caught four passes for 11 yards last week. I would argue he put up those pedestrian numbers because the Seahawks got smoked by the 49ers. It’s conceivable the Cowboys could put a similar beatdown on them, but I’d much rather buy low on Charbonnet’s player props across the board to have a breakout game.

Geno Smith to throw an interception (-150)

Although I believe the Seahawks will cover the spread, ultimately, I like the Cowboys to win the game because Smith is destined to make a costly mistake in crunch time. It appears to be a perfect storm of bad luck for Smith. First, his star running back has been out with injuries, and then to make matters worse, Smith is dealing with a triceps contusion on his throwing arm. Understandably, Smith’s productivity has taken a dip because of it. The elite 49ers defense sacked him six times, and he threw an interception. Since Dallas has the third-ranked defense in the NFL and star pass rusher Micah Parsons is one of the best the game has ever seen, it could be a long night for Smith.