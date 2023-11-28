SEC Championship Preview & Odds: Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide

The SEC will be decided in Atlanta, Georgia, and promises to be a pulsating affair as Georgia squares off against Alabama. With the Bulldogs positioned to retain their No. 1 spot and Alabama set for a slight climb post-Ohio State’s defeat to Michigan, the focus shifts to the SEC Championship game’s betting landscape. The odds are tilted 6.5 in favor of the Bulldogs, with an over/under of 54.5 points.

A notable trend has emerged: Alabama has been the underdog just three times in the last decade, all against Georgia – a regular-season match in 2015 and the 2021 postseason games. In the previous SEC title game, Alabama triumphed as underdogs, while Georgia, favored by 2.5 points, clinched the national championship by a substantial margin.

The fact that Alabama is the underdog again, now at 6.5 points, indicates unpredictability. Opening lines fluctuated from 3.5 to 6.5, reflecting the uncertain outcomes from both teams. Last week’s games added to this uncertainty, with Alabama narrowly escaping in the Iron Bowl and Georgia struggling against Georgia Tech.

Despite being in Atlanta, the heart of SEC territory, both teams can expect strong support. The Bulldogs have been consistently formidable, but the question is whether they can justify the 6.5-point spread. With Alabama clinching the SEC West and Georgia securing their spot atop the East, this matchup was inevitable, although rarely seen in the regular season.

Georgia is a single-digit favorite for only the second time this year, and Alabama finds itself as an underdog for a rare fourth occasion in over a decade. The betting line has seen significant shifts, favoring Georgia by 6.5 points, up from an initial 5.5.

This matchup promises to be a close contest, potentially decided by a single score. With Alabama as a touchdown underdog, a rarity in their recent history, the stakes and expectations are at an all-time high in this eagerly awaited SEC showdown.

