SportsGrid’s Best Picks/Props for Today’s NBA Games

It’s a four-game slate in the NBA tonight, and we’re spotlighting a few selections courtesy of SportsGrid’s betting model. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Let’s begin in the City of Brotherly Love and Philadelphia’s burgeoning star.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

PHI Tyrese Maxey OVER 24.5 Points vs. Raptors (-118)

He is averaging a career-high 30.3 points in 38.7 MPG this season

Maxey has scored at least 25 points in each of Philadelphia’s first three games, including 34 in last Saturday’s victory over the Raptors

Maxey boasts a career-best 26.0 usage percentage this season

NO Herbert Jones OVER 0.5 Made Threes vs. Pistons (-180)

Jones has made at least one three-pointer in three of four games this season, including two games with multiple treys

Jones is attempting a career-high 3.8 threes per game this season

Detroit ranks 19th in opponent three-point percentage this season (36.2%)

Spurs vs. Suns OVER 225.5 Points (-110)

The OVER has hit in 75% of San Antonio’s games this season (3-1)

The OVER has hit in 50% of Phoenix’s games this season (2-2)

Two teams combined for 229 points in last week’s meeting, a 115-114 Spurs victory

Both teams rank in the top half of the league in pace

