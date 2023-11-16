The Ultimate +1000 Same Game Parlay for Bengals at Ravens

We’re chugging along to Week 11 of the NFL season, starting with a great AFC North showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens tonight. We worked up a same-game parlay banger that we don’t imagine losing.

This same game parlay is valued at +1000, so be on the lookout for profit boosts to take this to +1500.

Let’s ride.

The Bengals defense has given up the fourth most receptions per game to opposing tight ends, so how do we not sprinkle in some Mark Andrews love? Plus, across his last four games against the Bengals, he’s averaged 6.5 catches per game. Andrews is Lamar Jackson’s go-to option through the air, so in what should be a close one tonight, we expect Andrews to be fed early and often.

People have forgotten about Rashod Bateman in this Ravens’ offense with the arrival of Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., but he’s still capable of contributing when called upon. He’s had at least 25 receiving yards in four consecutive games, and given his deep ball capabilities, he could get this in a single catch for us.

Here’s the mathematical kicker of this parlay. Lamar Jackson’s career against the Bengals on the ground has been something to behold. In 8 games against the Bengals as a starter, Jackson has rushed for 54, 58, 88, 97, 3, 65, 152, and 119 yards. This season, he’s had 40+ rushing yards in four of his last six games, so we’ll ride his history against Cincinnati and the trend for this leg.

Tyler Boyd has had 4+ receptions in six of his last eight games, and last week without Tee Higgins, Boyd had eight catches off of 12 targets and 117 yards. Higgins is again out tonight, so we’ll ride with Boyd confidently.

Joe Mixon has had at least three receptions in six of nine games this season and five straight games against the Bengals. That’s enough for me to make this a leg, as Ravens pressure should get home enough to make Joe Burrow dump it off to Mixon multiple times.

Joe Burrow has had 2+ passing touchdowns in five consecutive games, two passing touchdowns already against the Ravens this season, and a single passing touchdown in 43 of his last 48 games (90%). How doesn’t Burrow throw one into the endzone to close out this parlay?

