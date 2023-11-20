Week 11 NFL Results: Dolphins Avoid Upset Against Raiders

In a thrilling showdown in the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins narrowly secured a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, ending with a score of 20-13. Despite being heavy favorites with a 14-point spread at home, the Dolphins didn’t cover the bet, leaving gamblers who backed them disappointed. This win improves their record to an impressive 7-3 this season, yet it marks their first game where they failed to cover the spread.

The Raiders, under the guidance of quarterback Aidan O’Connell, displayed resilience despite the final score not being in their favor. However, his performance was notable for keeping the Raiders in contention until the end, even if it meant making some risky throws.

One standout player of the game was Jalen Ramsey, recognized as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. His crucial plays were pivotal in keeping the Dolphins in the lead. Nevertheless, the game’s narrative centered around the Dolphins’ inability to fully capitalize on their advantages. Despite multiple opportunities, including a critical stop on a fourth and two in the first half, the Dolphins struggled to distance themselves significantly from the Raiders.

The Raiders, at one point leading 10-7, showed signs that they could potentially upset the Dolphins. This was especially remarkable considering the Dolphins’ reputation for overwhelming less competent teams. Their resilience was noteworthy and hints at potential improvements in their gameplay.

For the Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a mixed performance with 325 passing yards and two touchdown passes. While these numbers are solid, they don’t fully capture the team’s struggle to assert dominance over the Raiders.

The game also sparked a renewed appreciation for Antonio Pierce. Initially criticized for only securing victories against weaker teams like the Jets and Giants, Pierce’s strategy and leadership against a stronger Dolphins team have earned him some respect. His ability to keep the Raiders competitive in a challenging away game suggests a positive trajectory for the team.

While the Miami Dolphins emerged victorious, maintaining their perfect home record (5-0), the Las Vegas Raiders showed promise and resilience. The Dolphins, now at 7-3, continue to be a formidable force in the AFC, while the Raiders demonstrate potential for growth and competitiveness in future matchups.

