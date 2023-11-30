Will the Broncos Continue Their Resurgence Against the Texans?

The Denver Broncos have remarkably turned their NFL season around. After a sluggish 1-5 start, they now stand with a more respectable 6-5 record. Much of this resurgence can be attributed to quarterback Russell Wilson’s recent form. Sean Payton says Wilson’s approach has been crucial: focusing on playing error-free and managing about 150 yards per game through the air.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Payton highlights the importance of adaptability and a strong work ethic in the NFL, especially for veteran players like Wilson. The ability to adjust routines to combat aging and embrace new roles is vital. Payton doesn’t see Wilson’s age as a drawback; instead, he praises his fitness, dedication, and intelligent approach to the game. However, there’s an acknowledgment that Wilson sometimes shows signs of his age, 35, in his play.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Looking ahead, the Broncos face the Houston Texans with the odds favoring Houston by 3.5 points. The over/under for the game is set at 47.5. This matchup is seen as a critical test for both teams. The Broncos, now gaining momentum, are gradually understanding their team identity under Wilson’s leadership. On the other hand, Houston, perceived as overperforming, is expected to face challenges ahead, possibly starting with this game against Denver.

The consensus leans towards the Broncos capitalizing on their newfound form and covering the 3.5-point spread in Houston. This game could be a defining moment for Denver as they aim to solidify their comeback in the season. For Houston, it might signal the beginning of a reality check after their surprising performance so far.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.