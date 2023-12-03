Bijan Robinson is a Compelling DFS RB as Falcons Battle Jets

In this NFL football article from the Atlanta Falcons’ perspective, we’ll discuss an exciting DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) option: Bijan Robinson. With a focus on betting elements, we’ll delve into why Robinson could be the key to success for your fantasy lineup. Let’s explore why he is considered a valuable addition and the betting strategy surrounding this talented running back.

Bijan Robinson’s DFS Pricing

Bijan Robinson comes at an enticing price point for DFS enthusiasts, priced at $8,100 on FanDuel and a more affordable $6,700 on DraftKings. But why should you consider him for your fantasy lineup?

The Impact of Bijan Robinson

Robinson’s presence on the field has been a game-changer for the Atlanta Falcons. When the ball is in his hands, good things happen, and the team secures victories. His recent performances highlight his immense value.

Recent Performances

In his last two outings, Robinson has been nothing short of spectacular. Against Arizona, he carried the ball 22 times for 95 yards, and against New Orleans, he rushed 16 times for 91 yards. Additionally, he contributed in the passing game with six targets, catching three of them for 32 yards and two touchdowns, amassing 17.5 and 25 half-PPR points, respectively.

Jets’ Run Defense Vulnerability

While the New York Jets boast a decent overall defense, they struggle significantly against the run. Their run defense ranks 31st in the league, making them susceptible to ground attacks. This matchup presents a golden opportunity for Robinson to shine.

Weather Conditions

The weather forecast for the game indicates light rain and mist, potentially impacting the passing game. Given this, relying on Desmond Ridder, especially on the road, may not be the best strategy. Handing the ball to Bijan Robinson becomes even more crucial.

Return on Investment

In terms of ROI (Return on Investment), Robinson stands out as an attractive option. He’s $400 cheaper than Kyren Williams and significantly more affordable than higher-priced players like Christian McCaffrey. On DraftKings, his $6,700 price tag offers excellent value.

Conclusion

From the Atlanta Falcons’ perspective, Bijan Robinson emerges as a compelling DFS option for NFL football enthusiasts. With his recent performances, a favorable matchup against the Jets’ weak run defense, and cost-effective pricing, Robinson has all the ingredients for a successful fantasy outing. As you build your DFS lineup, consider leveraging Bijan Robinson’s talent and potential to enhance your chances of victory. With the right betting strategy, you can make the most of this opportunity and enjoy a different perspective on the game from the Atlanta Falcons’ standpoint.

