Boomer’s NFC Wildcard Pick: Packers, Vikings, Seahawks or Rams?

The NFC Wild Card race is shaping up to be a thrilling finish, with several teams vying for those coveted playoff spots. Among the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams, each team has a shot, but the outcomes are far from decided.

Focusing on the Packers, their current trajectory suggests they are on pace to secure a spot. With a forecast of reaching 10 wins based on their remaining schedule and current form, barring any unforeseen injuries or unexpected slumps, Green Bay is positioned firmly to clinch a Wild Card berth. The “magic number” across the NFC appears to be 10 wins, which is what it might take to ensure a place in the postseason lineup.

The NFC South adds another layer of intrigue, where a team with a 9-8 or an 8-9 record could sneak in as a division winner, adding a twist to the Wild Card scramble.

The Rams are also not to be discounted. With a dynamic duo in Cooper Kupp and a rejuvenated Matthew Stafford at quarterback, LA has the firepower to take on any opponent. Their recent performance against a formidable Browns defense showcased their potential. Stafford, with his ability to connect with Kupp and other targets like Puka Nacua, makes the Rams a dangerous team capable of upsetting the balance in any given matchup.

It’s also worth noting the performance of Joe Flacco for the Browns, who managed to deliver a solid B+ performance despite a lengthy absence from starting. His play, however, wasn’t enough to outshine the sheer talent of the Rams’ offense when they are in sync.

As the Wild Card race heats up, the Packers seem poised to make the cut with the Rams hot on their trail, showcasing that in the NFL, the battle for the playoffs is never over until the final whistle of the final game. Keep an eye on these teams as they push for a spot in the postseason and a chance to make a run for the Super Bowl.

