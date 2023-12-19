Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: +328 SGP
The Boston Celtics (20-5) and Golden State Warriors (12-14) square off for the first time this season from Chase Center in San Francisco.
Boston enters the contest as a 5.5-point favorite.
Below is a three-leg same-game parlay anchored by the Dubs’ two-time MVP.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: Stephen Curry OVER 4.5 Made Threes (-128)
- I’m expecting a significant bounce back after Curry failed to record a made three-pointer Sunday against the Blazers, snapping his NBA-record 268-game streak
- Curry is averaging 4.8 made threes per game this season at a 41.1% clip
- Curry has knocked down at least five triples in 14 of 24 games this season (58%)
- Boston is allowing the second most made threes per game to point guards this season
Leg 2: Jrue Holiday OVER 12.5 Points (-115)
- Holiday has scored at least 13 points in five of his past eight games (63%)
- Golden State is allowing the fifth most points per game to point guards this season
Leg 3: Celtics Moneyline (-230)
- Boston has won five straight games and sits first in the Eastern Conference
- Boston ranks eighth in offense (117.6 PPG) and third in defense (108.5 PPG)
- Golden State is 5-5 in its last ten games and sits 11th in the Western Conference
- Golden State is 5-7 this season without forward Draymond Green
- Golden State ranks 13th in offense (115.9 PPG) and 20th in defense (115.7 PPG)
Total Value = +328
