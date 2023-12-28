Can Christian McCaffrey Catch Lamar Jackson in NFL MVP Race?

The NFL MVP race is heating up as we enter the final two weeks of the regular season, with dramatic shifts in the betting futures.

Top 5 NFL MVP Odds at FanDuel

Lamar Jackson -200

Christian McCaffrey +650

Josh Allen +800

Tua Tagovailoa +800

Brock Purdy +1400

Last week, Brock Purdy was the hefty odds-on favorite, but following the Christmas night showdown in Santa Clara between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens, a new frontrunner has emerged. Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a stunning upset victory over the 49ers, catapulting him to the position of a –200 favorite to clinch the NFL MVP award.

Assessing the current MVP landscape, Jackson stands out as the top contender. His performance this season, particularly in the win over San Francisco, has been nothing short of remarkable. He’s not just playing quarterback; he’s reshaping the position with his improved throwing and consistent leadership. Jackson’s influence extends beyond the offense, impacting the entire Ravens team â€“ coaches, defense, and fellow players. This holistic impact is a significant factor in his MVP candidacy.

Looking at the MVP award market, the shift is stark. From being a 5 or 6 to 1 outsider, Jackson has leaped to a commanding favorite, mirroring last week’s odds for Brock Purdy. However, there’s an interesting twist with Christian McCaffrey now placed second at a +650 price at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

While the MVP award typically favors quarterbacks, McCaffrey presents a unique case. His all-around contributions to the 49ers’ offense make him a legitimate contender. However, Jackson’s overarching influence on the Ravens gives him an edge. His leadership and unity-building skills, evident in his interactions on the sidelines, have been a critical component of the Ravens’ success.

Unless Jackson faces a significant stumble, particularly in the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins, he is poised to win the award. His evolution as a player and leader, combined with his season-long performance, positions him as the most likely candidate to be named this season’s NFL MVP.

