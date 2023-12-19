College Basketball National Champion Odds Analysis: UConn United

As the college basketball season marches toward the new year, the National Championship race is heating up. Several teams are listed with odds under 15 to 1, including Houston, Marquette, Kansas, Connecticut, Arizona, and Purdue. Currently, Purdue stands out as the favorite with odds of +850.

National Champion Betting Odds at FanDuel

Purdue +850

Arizona +1000

Connecticut +1100

Kansas +1200

Marquette +1300

Houston +1500

In the top six, a team that’s catching the eye is Connecticut. Despite the common belief that rankings in college basketball can be overrated, given the unpredictability of the 68-team tournament, Connecticut’s performance cannot be overlooked. Last season, unheralded teams like Miami, San Diego State, and Florida Atlantic made surprising Final Four appearances, demonstrating that rankings don’t always paint the whole picture.

Dan Hurley has positioned UConn in a formidable spot. The team narrowly missed an undefeated record entering Big East play, faltering only against Kansas. This is notable, especially after losing key players like Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins, and Andre Jackson Jr. from the squad that clinched the national championship last season.

The Huskies are not just winning; they’re winning big, dominating their opponents with an average margin of 25.9 points per game. This level of performance, reminiscent of the days of Jim Calhoun, suggests that UConn could potentially reach consecutive Final Fours for the first time in its storied history.

As the season progresses and teams gear up for the challenges of Big East play, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the highest ceiling in college basketball this year might very well be in Storrs, Connecticut. With such a strong start and a talented roster, UConn is a team to watch closely in the hunt for the national championship.

