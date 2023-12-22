College Football Preview: Can Georgia Tech Upset UCF?

Tonight at 6:30 PM Eastern, college football fans are in for an exciting clash as Central Florida faces off against Georgia Tech in what many are calling a ‘pseudo home game’ for Central Florida. The anticipation is high, with expectations of a strong local crowd supporting Central Florida.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Georgia Tech vs. UCF at FanDuel

Spread: Georgia Tech +6.5 (-114) | UCF -6.5 (-106)

Georgia Tech +6.5 (-114) | UCF -6.5 (-106) Moneyline: Georgia Tech (+188) | UCF (-225)

Georgia Tech (+188) | UCF (-225) Total: OVER 66.5 (-114) | UNDER 66.5 (-106)

This season has been noteworthy for Georgia Tech, marked by significant improvements over their past performances. One of the most memorable moments was their comeback victory against Miami, a game that truly highlighted their season. This improvement is particularly notable since the departure of coach Paul Johnson.

The total for tonight’s game is set at 66.5, suggesting a high-scoring, exhilarating match is likely on the cards. Both teams, known for their inconsistency, promise to bring an element of unpredictability to the game, which only adds to the excitement.

Check out SportsGrid’s CFB Game Picks and CFB Props Picks all Season Long.

A key player to watch tonight is RJ Harvey of Central Florida. Given Georgia Tech’s ranking of 128th against the run, Harvey is poised for a big night, potentially exploiting Georgia Tech’s vulnerability in this area with UCF’s robust run offense.

Conversely, Haynes King of Georgia Tech is expected to make significant plays. Despite the odds, a growing sentiment is that Georgia Tech might cover the spread. While their victory isn’t assured, their performance could very well exceed expectations.

This game is unique in that it is one of the few this season where both teams’ quarterbacks and coaches are all present, promising a full-strength showdown. Seeing all key players on the field is rare, making for a more competitive and thrilling game.

Tonight’s game between Central Florida and Georgia Tech is set to be a fun and unpredictable contest. With strong players like RJ Harvey and Haynes King in action and both teams bringing their A-game, fans are in for an unforgettable evening of college football.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.