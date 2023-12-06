Is Another High-Scoring Eagles-Cowboys Classic on Tap?

The upcoming Sunday night showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Jerry’s World is setting up to be the marquee matchup for Week 13 in the NFL. This game is particularly crucial for the Eagles as they conclude a challenging stretch of their schedule while the Cowboys look to level the playing field in the division.

Early analysis indicates that Jalen Hurts‘ knee injury might be a significant factor for the Eagles. His mobility and playmaking ability, potentially hampered by this injury, could tilt the scales in favor of the Cowboys. This season’s Cowboys team is being touted as one of their best iterations in recent memory, boasting a potent mix of offensive firepower and defensive prowess.

Given these factors, the lean is toward taking the Cowboys, favored by 3.5 points at the FanDuel Sportsbook. The betting odds suggest a high-scoring affair, with a total over 51.5, indicating expectations of an offensive shootout.

Reflecting on last year’s matchup in Dallas, which ended in a high-scoring 40-34 victory for the Cowboys, there’s a sense that this year’s game could follow a similar pattern. Both teams have shown the capability to put up big numbers, and with the stakes as high as they are in this division rivalry, another back-and-forth, high-scoring game is anticipated.

For fans and bettors alike, this Eagles-Cowboys game is not just another regular-season matchup. It’s a battle for supremacy in the division, a test of resilience for the Eagles, and an opportunity for the Cowboys to prove they are the top dogs in the NFC East. With both teams bringing their best to the field, Sunday night promises to be a spectacle filled with intense rivalry, strategic gameplay, and a barrage of touchdowns.

