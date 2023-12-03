Leverage Jalen Hurts to Exploit 49ers’ Weaknesses in Week 13

Let’s dive into the world of DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) and discuss the potential of quarterback Jalen Hurts. We’ll also explore the betting elements surrounding Hurts and the Eagles’ approach to their upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Let’s break down the reasons for considering Hurts as a valuable DFS option and the betting strategy from the Eagles’ viewpoint.

Evaluating Jalen Hurts’ DFS Pricing

Jalen Hurts comes with a price tag of $8,500 on DraftKings (DK) and $9,000 on FanDuel. Is he worth the investment? Let’s analyze his potential.

Jalen Hurts’ Rushing Equity

One of the primary reasons Jalen Hurts is always worth considering in DFS is his remarkable rushing ability. Hurts possesses an extraordinary rushing equity that can have a significant impact on the outcome of a game.

The Challenge of Facing the 49ers’ Pass Rush

The San Francisco 49ers are known for their ferocious pass rush, led by stars like Chase Young and Nick Bosa. However, the Eagles’ offensive line is a force to be reckoned with, featuring top-tier talent like Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. Hurts’ mobility can be a game-changer against this pass rush.

Exploiting the 49ers’ Secondary

While the 49ers boast a formidable pass rush, their secondary has shown vulnerabilities. The injury to their cornerback, Jason Verrett, has weakened their defensive backfield. This opens up opportunities for the Eagles’ talented receiving corps, including DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, to capitalize on mismatches.

Jalen Hurts’ Performance in Big Games

Jalen Hurts has a track record of performing exceptionally well in high-stakes games. In recent matchups against quality opponents like Dallas, Kansas City, and Buffalo, he consistently delivered fantasy points ranging from 19 to 35, showcasing his ability to rise to the occasion.

Betting Strategy

When considering Jalen Hurts for your DFS lineup, here are some key points to keep in mind:

Pairing Hurts with elite pass-catching options like DeVonta Smith or A.J. Brown can yield substantial fantasy points.

Hurts’ rushing ability can neutralize the 49ers’ pass rush and exploit their secondary’s weaknesses.

The Eagles’ offense has the potential to shine against the 49ers, making Hurts an attractive DFS choice.

Conclusion

From the Philadelphia Eagles’ perspective, Jalen Hurts emerges as a top DFS option for NFL enthusiasts. With his rushing equity and the opportunity to exploit the 49ers’ secondary, Hurts can be a valuable addition to your fantasy lineup. As you build your DFS strategy, consider leveraging Hurts’ skills and the Eagles’ offensive prowess to enhance your chances of success. By making the right betting moves, you can enjoy a unique Eagles’ perspective on the game while pursuing fantasy victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

