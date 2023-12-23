Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: +526 SGP

The Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) and Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) will collide later tonight in a marquee matchup at the Paycom Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LeBron James go head-to-head in a star-studded affair. The Lakers are 4-6 over their last ten games, while the Thunder are 7-3.

Keep an eye on LeBron James and Anthony Davis’s status for this matchup. Both are listed as questionable. LeBron James missed the Lakers last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec.21.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay between these Western Conference foes.

Leg 1: Thunder -3 (-112)

The Thunder and Lakers met back on Nov. 30, with OKC coming out top 133-110.

Both rosters were playing at full strength.

Although Josh Giddey is out for the Thunder, the rest of their group remains healthy.

is out for the Thunder, the rest of their group remains healthy. The Lakers are playing their third game in four nights .

. The Thunder have won three in a row, and the Lakers have lost four in a row.

Leg 2: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 33.5 Points (-104)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.7 points per gam e in 2023.

e in 2023. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander registered 33 points in the Thunder’s victory over the Lakers on Nov.30.

in the Thunder’s victory over the Lakers on Nov.30. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored less than 34 points in four of his last five games.

Leg 3: LeBron James UNDER 26.5 Points (-113)

LeBron James played 35 minutes against the Thunder on Nov. 30 and tallied 21 points .

. LeBron James is averaging 25.2 points per game in 2023.

in 2023. LeBron James has scored less than 27 points in four of his last five games.

NBA SGP Total Value = +526

