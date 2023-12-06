Making the Case for an AFC Super Bowl Dark Horse Pick

As the NFL season progresses, the Super Bowl betting odds are becoming a hot topic, especially after recent pivotal games. The San Francisco 49ers (+320), following their impressive victory over the Philadelphia Eagles (+500), are now considered top contenders for the Super Bowl. The current betting favorites include the 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs (+550), Eagles, Baltimore Ravens (+650), Miami Dolphins (+750), and the Dallas Cowboys (+900).

The conversation, however, extends beyond these teams. The Buffalo Bills are a team to watch closely. If they manage to secure a playoff spot, possibly as the sixth seed, their Super Bowl odds could see a significant shift. Currently, they are at +3500 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, but a victory in the wild-card round could catapult their odds to approximately 4 to 1, positioning them as one of the top contenders.

Despite the excitement around the Dolphins, there’s skepticism about their ability to clinch the title. Their subpar performance against stronger teams has raised doubts, leading to the belief that they might not be a viable Super Bowl contender this year.

Looking at the broader picture, the teams with a realistic shot at winning the Super Bowl seem to be the three NFC teams (49ers, Eagles, and Cowboys), the Chiefs, Ravens, and potentially the Bills, if they make it into the playoffs. Teams like the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans are seen more as interesting stories rather than serious contenders for the championship.

As the season heads toward the playoffs, these odds will continue to evolve. The teams at the top of the betting markets are not just there by chance; their performances have made them the ones to beat. However, as any seasoned NFL fan knows, the playoffs can bring surprises, and a dark horse team could always emerge to upset the odds. The race to the Super Bowl is as thrilling as ever, and the coming weeks will surely bring more twists and turns.

