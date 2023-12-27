Memphis Grizzlies Edge Out New Orleans Pelicans in Thrilling Overtime Victory

In a thrilling NBA showdown, the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans battled it out, with the Grizzlies coming out on top in a hard-fought 116-115 victory. The game went into overtime, providing an exciting spectacle for fans and bettors alike.

The first quarter set the tone with a 24-19 score in favor of the Grizzlies, giving bettors with the under a glimmer of hope. However, a remarkable fourth-quarter performance by the Grizzlies, where they scored 36 points, forced the game into overtime.

The superstar of the night was none other than Ja Morant, who poured in an impressive 31 points for the Grizzlies. Morant’s recent return to the court has been nothing short of outstanding, with four consecutive games of 30+ points and a significant contribution in minutes played.

On the Pelicans’ side, Brandon Ingram delivered a strong performance with 24 points, and Zion Williamson added 23 points to their tally. Despite their efforts, it was the Grizzlies who emerged victorious.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on a remarkable winning streak, going 4-0 since Morant’s return. One key takeaway from the Grizzlies’ recent success is the contributions of their depth.

While the Grizzlies faced challenges during their losing streak, it’s evident that they are a team with potential. With ten wins under their belt, they have room for improvement and the chance to make a strong push in the coming games.

In a season where the NBA landscape is constantly shifting due to injuries and lineup changes, the Grizzlies have shown that they can be a competitive force in the Western Conference. While they may not be favored in every matchup, their recent performance suggests that they have what it takes to compete against some of the top teams in the league.

As the season progresses, the Memphis Grizzlies are a team to watch, and their resurgence with Ja Morant’s return could make for an exciting journey ahead. With the right adjustments and continued stellar performances, they may just surprise the league.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.