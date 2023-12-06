NBA ROY Betting Trends: Holmgren and Wembanyama Dominate Handle

The NBA Rookie of the Year race is heating up with a head-to-head battle between two players who stand above the rest.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

In the latest betting insights from BetMGM Sportsbook, Chet Holmgren leads the pack with odds of -150, a significant shift from the opening at +500. Holmgren’s dominance is also reflected in the betting public’s confidence, with 30.3% of the Tickets and 28.5% of the Handle backing him.

Victor Wembanyama remains a strong contender, with his odds tightening from an opening of -225 to +100 currently. Wembanyama’s stable odds are backed by a significant 43.3% of the Handle, the highest among rookies, despite having only 15.4% of the Tickets. Those who bet Wembanyama bet early and bet big.

In a surprising twist, Scoot Henderson, who started at +400, saw his chances plummet with odds jumping to +25000. Despite the long odds, Henderson still secures 16.8% of the Tickets and 15.8% of the Handle, suggesting some bettors are hoping for a major swing after getting in early.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA game picks and NBA Props Picks all Season Long.

Ausar Thompson, a dark horse in the race, holds steady at +10000, identical to last week’s after opening at +2200. Thompson’s support from bettors is modest, with 8.4% of the Tickets and just 3.6% of the Handle.

Lastly, Brandon Miller has also become a huge long shot, with his odds stretching from +950 to +15000. Miller carries 7.0% of the Tickets and 2.9% of the Handle, indicating that while his chances are slim, some bettors are willing to take the risk for a potentially high reward.

As the season progresses, these odds may see further shifts, but for now, Holmgren and Wembanyama are the clear frontrunners in the eyes of oddsmakers and bettors alike. Keep an eye on these dynamic rookies as they battle it out for the prestigious title.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.