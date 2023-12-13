NFL MVP Betting Trends: Lamar Jackson’s Odds Tighten

As the NFL season heats up, the race for the coveted MVP award becomes more intriguing. Let’s dive into the latest odds and insights from BetMGM Sportsbook to examine how the top contenders are stacking up.

NFL MVP Insights

Highest Ticket%: Jalen Hurts 11.6%

Highest Handle%: Jalen Hurts 10.9%

Biggest Liability: Tyreek Hill

Odds Leader: Dak Prescott +150

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

Opening Odds: +1000

+1000 Last Week’s Odds: +350

+350 Current Odds: +800

+800 Ticket%: 11.6%

11.6% Handle%: 10.9%

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles has seen a fluctuation in his MVP odds. Initially opening at +1000, his odds shortened dramatically to +350, reflecting his strong performances. However, a recent adjustment has seen them drift to +800. Two straight losses by the Eagles have hurt Philly’s superstar.

Despite this, he leads in Ticket% at 11.6% and holds a significant Handle% of 10.9%, indicating sustained bettor confidence.

Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

Opening Odds: +650

+650 Last Week’s Odds: +650

+650 Current Odds: +1600

+1600 Ticket%: 8.4%

8.4% Handle%: 10.3%

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs remains a popular choice, although his odds have lengthened from +650 to +1600. His steady Ticket% of 8.4% and Handle% of 10.3% show that bettors haven’t lost faith in his potential to clinch the MVP title.

Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

Opening Odds: +1600

+1600 Last Week’s Odds: +800

+800 Current Odds: +600

+600 Ticket%: 6.7%

6.7% Handle%: 6.2%

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens has witnessed a positive shift in his odds, moving from +1600 to a more favorable +600. A big overtime win over the Rams last week has put Baltimore in a great position to capture the AFC’s top seed. Jackson is a huge reason Baltimore got the OT victory and stands atop the AFC at 10-3. A solid Ticket% of 6.7% and Handle% of 6.2% underlines his rising stock in the MVP race.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers

Opening Odds: +2500

+2500 Last Week’s Odds: +300

+300 Current Odds: +175

+175 Ticket%: 6.3%

6.3% Handle%: 10.7%

The season’s dark horse, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, has seen a meteoric rise. Starting at +2500, his odds have sharply narrowed to +175, reflecting an impressive surge. His Ticket% and Handle% (6.3% and 10.7%, respectively) signal growing belief in his MVP credentials. San Francisco is in the driver’s seat in the NFC and is looking, along with Dallas, as the team to beat.

Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins

Opening Odds: +10000

+10000 Last Week’s Odds: +2000

+2000 Current Odds: +1600

+1600 Ticket%: 6.3%

6.3% Handle%: 7.1%

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins started as a long shot with odds of +10000. However, a significant drop to +1600 in his odds shows bettors are taking notice of his impact. He maintains a steady Ticket% and Handle% of 6.3% and 7.1%, respectively.

Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

Opening Odds: +1000

+1000 Last Week’s Odds: +800

+800 Current Odds: +1600

+1600 Ticket%: 5.9%

5.9% Handle%: 4.5%

Tua Tagovailoa, also from the Miami Dolphins, has seen his odds double from +800 to +1600. He remains in the mix with a Ticket% of 5.9% and a Handle% of 4.5%, though his path to MVP is getting tougher after a home loss to the Titans on MNF.

Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys

Opening Odds: +1400

+1400 Last Week’s Odds: +300

+300 Current Odds: +150

+150 Ticket%: 3.8%

3.8% Handle%: 5.6%

Lastly, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys has seen one of the most significant improvements. His odds have drastically shortened from +1400 to +150, signaling a solid belief in his potential. Although his Ticket% is at 3.8%, his Handle% of 5.6% indicates substantial monetary backing. Following a big win over Philadelphia, the Cowboys are not only in the mix for the division, but at 10-3, the No. 1 seed is in play.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.