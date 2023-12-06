NFL MVP Race: Purdy, Hurts, Prescott Battle Atop Oddsboard

The NFL MVP race is heating up, with some surprising names climbing the odds charts. Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers has seen his MVP odds soar dramatically, from 20 to 1 just two weeks ago to a staggering +300. This puts him in contention alongside heavyweights like Dak Prescott (+300) and Jalen Hurts (+350). Purdy’s rise to MVP candidate status was unexpected, to say the least, and it’s a testament to his performance and the 49ers’ success.

The MVP odds are increasingly favoring the quarterback of the NFC’s top seed. Whether it’s Dak, Jalen, or Purdy, the leader of the leading NFC team seems most likely to snatch the MVP title. However, an interesting twist in the MVP narrative is Tyreek Hill’s candidacy. His spectacular season, with 12 touchdowns and a pace that could exceed 2,000 yards, makes him a strong contender. If he reaches 2,000 yards and approximately 19 touchdowns, he could very well be the top pick for many. With odds of +1500, Hill would also pay quite handsomely.

On the other hand, Dak Prescott remains a solid choice for MVP if the decision had to be made today. Yet, Purdy’s exceptional play cannot be overlooked and positions him as a viable candidate.

The race also includes players like Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson, both currently at +950 in the betting odds. The possibility of the Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens winning their remaining games and finishing with a 14-3 record brings these quarterbacks back into the MVP conversation. The Week 17 matchup between the Dolphins and Ravens could be pivotal in deciding their MVP fates.

Lamar Jackson, in particular, is having an excellent passing season despite being unlucky at the goal line. His team’s preference for rushing touchdowns, particularly in the red zone, has somewhat masked his passing achievements. Adjusting his touchdown tally to account for his team’s high number of rushing touchdowns could significantly bolster his MVP case.

The NFL MVP race is diverse and competitive, with quarterbacks leading the charge but not without substantial challenges from other positions. The last few weeks of the season will be crucial in determining who ultimately secures the coveted MVP title.

