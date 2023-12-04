NFL Week 13 Results Cause Major Shakeup Atop NFL MVP Board

Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy each led their Super Bowl-contending teams to a Week 13 win.

Prescott’s Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football” while Purdy’s 49ers dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As a result, both quarterbacks jumped up the NFL MVP betting board.

Prescott, who has been on as hot of a stretch as any signal-caller in the league, is listed as the 3-1 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. Purdy is not far behind at +350, a notable jump from the 16-1 neighborhood just one week ago.

And at DraftKings Sportsbook, Purdy is the 3-1 favorite with Prescott +350.

Here is how the top of the board looks, per FanDuel.

Dak Prescott +300

Jalen Hurts +350

Brock Purdy +350

Patrick Mahomes +600

Tua Tagovailoa +800

Lamar Jackson +800

Hurts moved from +140 to +350 after Philadelphia’s home loss to San Francisco. Mahomes downshifted from +350 to 6-1 in the last week, the Kansas City Chiefs falling to the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football.” He also is listed at 9-1 on DraftKings.

Entering Week 13, Hurts and Mahomes were responsible for the most tickets and handle in the BetMGM market. Hurts represented 12.3% of tickets and 12.0% of the money while Mahomes represented 9.3% of bets and 12.2% of the handle.

Prescott was responsible for 2.5% of the money entering Week 13, per BetMGM.