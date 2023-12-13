Nuggets’ Jokic Gives Thoughts on his “Serbian Night” Ejection

In an NBA twist for the Denver Nuggets, star player Nikola Jokic faced ejection for the second time in recent weeks. The most recent incident came on “Serbian Heritage Night,” Tuesday, at the Bulls game in Chicago. Post-game, Jokic was candid about his feelings.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

When asked about the incident, Jokic’s response was philosophical, “It is what it is. I’m just happy we didn’t play in Serbia this game.” His comment hinted at a potentially more intense reaction from fans if the game were in his home country. Jokic continued, “It would be really fun to see how it would have ended, you know.”

Jokic expressed frustration over what he perceived as inconsistency in officiating. “Some guys can say whatever. I think sometimes what I said is not even a technical.” He acknowledged crossing the line but implied that the same standards weren’t always applied. “I crossed the line, but sometimes that word doesn’t cross the line.”

The NBA star showed restraint in his comments to avoid further penalties from the league. “I like my money, so I’m not going to say whatever.” This statement reveals his awareness of the potential financial repercussions of criticizing league officials.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA game picks and NBA Props Picks all Season Long.

Observers noted that Jokic’s ejection seemed particularly questionable and a bit of a weak call. The ejection on such a theme night adds to the disappointment of Jokic’s fans.

Nikola Jokic‘s ejection highlighted the delicate balance players must maintain when expressing their frustrations, particularly in high-stakes games. His comments reflect a player who is conscious of his words’ cultural and financial implications, navigating the complex landscape of professional basketball with a mix of humor and candor.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.