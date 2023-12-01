Nuggets vs. Suns: +931 Same Game Parlay

Two of the Western Conference’s elite face off in the Association tonight as the defending champion Denver Nuggets (13-6) travel to the desert to battle the Phoenix Suns (11-7).

Denver enters the contest as a 2.5-point favorite.

Below, you will find an enticing four-leg same-game parlay in what should be an entertaining tilt, anchored by Phoenix’s future Hall of Famer.

Leg 1: Kevin Durant to Score 30+ Points (-150)

Durant is averaging 31.3 PPG this season – his highest since 2013-14 while a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Durant has scored at least 30 points in six straight games

Leg 2: Kevin Durant OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+130)

Durant is shooting a career-best 49.3% from three-point range this season

Durant has knocked down at least three triples in three of his past five games

Leg 3: Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-113)

Jokic is averaging a league-leading 13.2 RPG this season

Jokic has recorded at least 13 rebounds in 11 of 18 games this season (61%)

Leg 4: Suns Moneyline (+118)

Denver is 4-6 on the road this season

Phoenix has won seven of its past eight games

Total Value = +931