Patriots Release Malik Cunningham, Joins Lamar Jackson in Baltimore

In a surprising NFL move, the New England Patriots have made a decision that is bound to raise some eyebrows. They have chosen not to bring back Malik Cunningham, a player who had been with the team but never quite made it onto the field as a quarterback. Instead, Cunningham is set to join the Baltimore Ravens, where he will either back up or, at the very least, be part of the quarterback room. This reunion between Malik Cunningham and Lamar Jackson is undoubtedly a noteworthy development for football fans.

Malik Cunningham and Lamar Jackson share a history as quarterbacks with the University of Louisville. Now, they are set to reunite in Charm City, donning the same colors and potentially sharing the same field once again. It’s an intriguing prospect for Ravens fans, and the move has generated quite a bit of buzz in the football world.

From a New England standpoint, the decision not to retain Cunningham comes as a bit of a surprise. After all, the Patriots coaching staff would have had the opportunity to see his skills up close in practice, analyze his performance in tapes, and assess his potential as a player. However, it’s clear that they did not see him as the answer at quarterback, as he was primarily used as a technical fourth or fifth wide receiver and never saw any playing time in that role.

On the other hand, the move makes perfect sense for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson’s style of play is centered around his mobility, and Cunningham brings a similar skill set to the table. By adding Cunningham to their quarterback room, the Ravens are essentially creating a more seamless transition in their offensive game plan when Jackson is not on the field. This strategic move could prove to be invaluable, especially during practice sessions where the second-string offense needs to replicate Jackson’s dynamic style.

Of course, it’s important to note that it’s unlikely Cunningham will actually see significant playing time for the Ravens unless there are unforeseen circumstances. If he does end up taking the field as the starting quarterback, it could be an indication that the Ravens’ season is in dire straits. However, his presence in the quarterback room will undoubtedly provide valuable depth and versatility to the team’s offensive arsenal.

In the NFL, having multiple options and versatility in your quarterback room can be a significant advantage. The Ravens’ decision to bring in Malik Cunningham is a clear sign that they are looking to bolster their offensive capabilities even further, and it’s a move that could pay dividends in the long run. For fans of the Ravens and those who appreciate innovative offensive strategies, this is a move worth keeping a close eye on.

