Public’s Favorite Bet For Patriots-Steelers Is Hilariously On-Brand

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to play one of the most heavily-anticipated “Thursday Night Football” games in recent memory.

That’s only for fans of terrible football, of course.

It isn’t often you see each side of a matchup enter with a backup quarterback, but that’s exactly what the Patriots and Steelers will do Thursday. Mitchell Trubisky will get the start for Pittsburgh, as starter Kenny Pickett is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury. New England’s (now former) starter Mac Jones, will be passed over for Bailey Zappe for the second consecutive game.

That is perhaps the reason why the betting public took a previously unforeseen path in betting Patriots-Steelers.

The most bet first touchdown scorer on DraftKings Sportsbook for TNF is ? no one, according to DraftKings analyst Julian Edlow. That means the public believes there will not be a touchdown scored in the game, which would pay out at 15-1.

Those who are less dramatic did make picks, but none that would put any faith in Trubisky or Zappe. Steelers running back Najee Harris (+500), Pittsburgh D/ST (+2200), Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott (+700) and New England Defense (+3500) were the four other props considered by the public, according to Edlow.

These choices are obviously influenced by the potential payouts, but the lack of wide receivers on the board makes it clear that the deciding factor for most people came down to who would be under center.

If that’s not an indictment on this game, we don’t know what is.

Enjoy!