Patriots-Steelers Live Stream: Watch Thursday Night Game Online

Are you ready for some terrible football?

The Patriots and Steelers are set to square Thursday night in a Week 14 matchup at Acrisure Stadium. The game will feature two of the worst modern NFL offenses you’ll ever see, along with two of this season’s best defenses.

New England is 2-10 and staring at a likely rebuild. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, might be the worst 7-5 team of all time.

Bailey Zappe is in line to start at quarterback for the Patriots with Mac Jones likely serving as the top backup. Mitch Trubisky will start for the Steelers as Kenny Pickett continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Will New England snap a five-game losing streak, or will Pittsburgh grind out a win in primetime? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Patriots-Steelers online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Fox 25 (in Boston)

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video