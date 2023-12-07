Patriots-Steelers Live Stream: Watch Thursday Night Game Online

Are you ready for some terrible football?

The Patriots and Steelers are set to square Thursday night in a Week 14 matchup at Acrisure Stadium. The game will feature two of the worst modern NFL offenses you’ll ever see, along with two of this season’s best defenses.

New England is 2-10 and staring at a likely rebuild. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, might be the worst 7-5 team of all time.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 12/7, 12:46pm
New England Patriots
NE
+210
Thu 12/7, 8:15 PM
PIT -5.5 O/U 32.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
-258

Bailey Zappe is in line to start at quarterback for the Patriots with Mac Jones likely serving as the top backup. Mitch Trubisky will start for the Steelers as Kenny Pickett continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Will New England snap a five-game losing streak, or will Pittsburgh grind out a win in primetime? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Patriots-Steelers online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: Fox 25 (in Boston)
Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images